Zero deaths, 166 Covid cases in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 166 Covid cases on Saturday, the lowest daily tally so far in the last two months.

An official bulletin said 103 cases were detected in Jammu division and 63 in Kashmir division, taking the total positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 452155.

Moreover, 469 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 242 from Jammu Division and227 from Kashmir Division.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 21 cases, Baramulla reported 04cases, Budgam reported 04 cases, Pulwama reported 03 cases, Kupwara reported 13cases, Anantnag reported 06 cases, Bandipora reported 10cases, Ganderbal reported 02 cases while as Kulgam and Shopian reported no fresh cases.

Similarly, Jammu reported 51cases, Reasi reported 04cases for today, Udhampur reported 05 cases, Rajouri reported 01case, Doda reported 23cases, Kathua reported 08cases, Samba reported 01 case, Poonch reported 03 cases, Kishtwar reported 02 cases while as Ramban reported 5 fresh cases.

Moreover, the bulletin also highlights that against the availability of 5038 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 67 (1.38%) are occupied.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 23,670doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,13,36,129, it said.

