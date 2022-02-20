‘Tulip garden to be thrown open from March 20 onwards’

Srinagar: Commissioner secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Floriculture department, Sheikh Fayaz on Saturday said that Tulip garden will be thrown open from March 20 onwards for the public.

He said that keeping in view the pleasant weather this year, the garden will be opened from March 20 onwards.

“The Department is fully prepared this year and new projects are being started for beautification and maintenance of new gardens and parks in the Kashmir valley,” Sheikh said

He informed that 100 kanals of land has been identified in Sonamarg for setting up a Tulip garden there and a rose garden would be developed at Pahalgam which will attract more tourists.

“The Department besides maintaining old gardens is all set to develop new theme based gardens in the valley to attract more tourists. Department is now handling those parks which have more than 10 kanals of land and the rest of the small parks have been handed over to the municipality,” he said.

He further said that the department has taken over such parks which were earlier handled by J&K Bank like Iqbal park and Badamwari.

—KNS

