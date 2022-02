Srinagar: Three residential houses collapsed in Ghani mohalla area of Nowhatta, Srinagar on Saturday late night.

Official sources said that three residential houses belonging to Mohammad Altaf Bhat, Azad Ahmad Bhat and Bashir Ahmad Shah collapsed in Ghani mohalla Nowhatta.

Officials said that in the incident there was no loss of life or injury to anyone, however, one scooty and motorcycle got damaged.

Meanwhile local police has reached the spot and are ascertaining the incident—(KNO)

