Govt teams conduct raids releated to encroachment, land records in Jammu

Jammu: In a major operation, the government teams are conducting raids at a number of places in Jammu city and its adjoining areas in connection with some investigation of cases pertaining to encroachment as well as missing of land records.

Official sources said that teams of police and revenue department under close monitoring of officers of senior level are conducting these raids at number of places in and around Jammu.

” Initially we just can comment that these raids are related to some revenue matters,” they said—(KNO)

