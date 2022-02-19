Policeman injured in Nowhatta grenade blast

Srinagar: A policeman sustained minor injuries in a grenade blast at Srinagar’s Khajbazaar in Nowhatta area on Friday.
Official sources said that policeman Ashiq Hussain sustained minor injuries in the blast in which three shops were also modestly damaged.
The incident occurred around 1 pm when suspected militants hurled the grenade at joint police and CRPF party in the busy Khajbaazar road.
The blast created panic in the area but normalcy returned soon.
A senior police officer said that the injured policeman is completely stable and was discharged soon after the first aid.
He said that the entire area was immediately cordoned off to nab the attackers. However when this report was filed no arrest had been made.
—GNS
