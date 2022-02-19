Police trace missing Hajin youth

Bandipora: Police Hajin on Saturday traced missing Hajin within 48 hours in Srinagar area.

In a statement police said that on Thursday Hajin police recieved a complaint from a family stating therein that their Son namely Manzoor Ahmad Bhat S/o Ghulam Mohi din Bhat R/o Hajin,Age about 28 Years has been missing since 16-02-2022. The parents as well as relatives of the said youth have searched for him but could not trace him.

Accordingly, a missing report was registered in daily dairy of police station Hajin and investigation was initiated.

Acting swiftly on this complaint a Technical team was constituted headed by DySP Hajin Shri Latief Ahmad Khan-JKPS and SHO PS Hajin and after proper technical analysis and developing local sources, search was launched to trace the missing youth.official said

The traces and leads were further developed and after strenuous efforts, the investigation team were able to trace the said missing Youth within 48 Hours in Srinagar.Accordingly, he was recovered and after proper investigation he was handed over to his family.

