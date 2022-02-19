No Friday prayers at Srinagar Jama Masjid: Anjuman

Srinagar: Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar expressed grave concern for the closure of Srinagar’s Jama Masjid for Friday prayers for the 29th consecutive week.

“It is incomprehensible that the followers of all the religions across the world including Jammu and Kashmir are attending their respective religious places of worship and performing rituals. Why are the prayers being disallowed and stopped in the largest place of worship in Kashmir,” it said in a statement.

The Anjuman said that not only are the religious sentiments of Muslims constantly being hurt by this behavior of the authorities but also the message of humanity, love and harmony propagated through “Qaal Allah Wa Qaala Rasool (SAW)” from the pulpit and mihrab of the centuries-old mosque is being suspended.

The Anjuman expressed hope that as the last ten days of the holy month of Rajab al-Murajab, in which Mer’aaj-un-Nabi (SAW), the date of Ascension of the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) is coming, not only the central mosque will be opened for Friday prayers but also the Anjuman Auqaf Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who continues to be under house arrest for the last two-and-half years is released from unjustified detention, it said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print