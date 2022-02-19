Leading light of Islam in Kashmir goes out with demise of Er Nazir Ahmad Pampori

PAMPORE: People of Kashmir bade tearful adieu to renowned Islamic scholar and founding member of Shah-e-Hamdan Memorial Trust Pampore, Engineer Nazir Ahmad Pampori, who passed away on Friday morning after prolonged illness at Kadlabal Pampore. He was 60.

Born in Pampore on 26 March 1962, Er Nazir Ahmad Pampori had authored a large number of books on Islam. As soon as news of his passing away spread, people from different areas of Kashmir came to attend his funeral prayers which were held at the sports ground in Kadlabal at 11am.

Thousands of people including religious scholars participated in his funeral prayers which were led by Qazi Abdul Qayoom, Chairman Shah-e-Hamdan Memorial Trust Pampore.

Mirwaiz, Imam-I-Hai Khankah-e-Moula Pampore, Moulana Riyaz Hamdani also participated in the funeral prayers.

Er Nazir was not keeping well for the past couple of months. His death was termed as a big loss to Kashmir and was widely mourned by people from different walks of life.

A close associate and one of his followers, Khursheed Ahmad Butt remembered him as a great scholar. “He authored more than 100 books on different aspects of Islam, his death is a big loss to us and his death has left a void which is difficult to fill,” he told Kashmir Reader, adding that though Er Nazir was an engineer by profession, he always focused on his mission to spread the message of Islam.

“Such was his passion that he wrote two books while he was lying on his death bed,” Butt said.

Abdul Rashid Bhat, a resident of Frestabal Pampore, remembered Er Nazir as a humble person who was down to earth. “His death is a big loss not only for Pampore but for entire Kashmir,” he said, adding that his personality was unique.

One of Er Nazir’s students and a cleric from Shopian district, Peerzada Bilal Ahmad, remembered him as a great administrator. “He was a big moral support and inspiration for us. He used to look after us like his own children,” Ahmad told Kashmir Reader.

He recalled that one day students at Shah-e-Hamdan Memorial Trust had no food. “It was Er Nazir sahab who sold his wife’s jewellry for arranging food for us,” Ahmad said.

Er Nazir was a resident of Kadlabal area of Pampore. He had his schooling at Government High School Pampore, graduated from SP College Srinagar, and then obtained an engineering degree from Government Polytechnic College Srinagar.

He joined the Irrigation and Flood Control Department as Junior Engineer in 1989. He was retiring from government service next month on 31 March.

He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter, Butt Khursheed said.

Meanwhile, various religious groups, civil society members and social organisations including Shah-e -Hamdan Trust, Idara Auqaf Islamia Trust Pampore, J&K Teachers Forum, Fallah Behbood Committee Pampore and other prominent persons from different walks of life condoled the sad demise.

President Idara Auqaf Islamia Trust Pampore, Mohammad Maqbool Shah, expressed deep shock and grief over the sad demise of Er Nazir Ahmad Pampori.

In his condolence message sent to Kashmir Reader, the President remembered Er Nazir as a great Islamic scholar who dedicated his life to spreading the message of Islam.

He termed his death as a big loss for Kashmir. He said he prayed for solace to the departed soul and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family members.

Mohammad Afzal Bhat, President JKTF, expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. In his condolence message, he said that the deceased was a pious man of exemplary character and outstanding performance who dedicated his whole life to the benefit of mankind within the tenets of Islamic bylaws and tried his level best to spread the teachings of Quran and the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) to every nook and corner of the area.

Fallah Behboob Committee Pampore chief organiser, Mir Murwat Hussain, expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. He said he prayed to Allah to grant his soul the highest place in Jannat ul Firdous and patience to his family to bear this irreparable loss.

Trustee Darul Aloom Shah-e-Hamdan Kadlabal Pampore, Tasaduq Farooq Mir while paying condolences to the bereaved family said that Nazir sahib had done remarkable work throughout his life and worked day in and day out for the betterment of people and was the best preacher scholar of Pampore Town.

“His way of life was so simple but full of charm and dignity that everyone respected him for being so kind and loving,” Mir said.

