Srinagar: A shop was damaged in a grenade attack at Khawaja Bazar area of Srinagar on Friday afternoon.

An official said that unknown militants lobbed a grenade at Khawaja Bazar area this afternoon.

He said that although no loss of life or injury was reported, but a shop has got completely damaged in the incident.

Meanwhile, police has rushed to the spot and a manhunt has been launched to nab the attackers—(KNO)

