Pampore girls among toppers in class 10

PAMPORE: Girl students from Pampore Tehsil area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district perform have secured top positions in 10th class examinations.

The top performers include Sahiba Riyaz, daughter of Riyaz Ahmad Mir, resident of Ladhoo village, Munaza Manzoor, daughter of Manzoor Ahmad Tattoo, resident of Patalbagh village and Hyfa Manzoor, daughter of Manzoor Ahmad Chat, resident of Namblabal Pampore.

Sahiba Riyaz, a student of DMPS Pampore, got 500/500 securing 100 percent in matriculation examinations, Munaza and Hyfa each secured 498 marks.

The results bring cheer among residents in the respective villages and Pampore town.

Munaza credited her success to father who is a manual labourer.

” I have no words to express my sincere gratitude to my father who worked hard to support my studies,” Munaza told Kashmir Reader, adding that she also thanked her teachers who worked tirelessly despite COVID.

She expressed happiness at getting 498 marks.

” She worked hard and her work bore fruit, despite living in utter poverty she didn’t shy away from hard work,” Manzoor Ahmad, father of Munaza said.

He appreciated her daughter for the performance and prayed for her bright future.

Sahiba thanked Allah for bestowing her with success and credited her parents and teachers for the success.

” My teachers at DMPS and tuition also deserve praise for working hard,” Sahiba said, adding that she believes that hard work is the key to success.

Hyfa, a student of MEI Pampore told Kashmir Reader that she faced problems in preparing for 10th class examinations.

” Support of my parents motivated me to stay focused and I am happy for achieve good results,” she said.

Iqra Ayat daughter of Showket Ahmad Bhat, resident of Zewan Panthachowk area of Srinagar secured 496 and topped valley model school Frestabal Pampore.

” Belief in God, hard and smart work and adherence to parents’ advice will ensure your success,” Iqra told Kashmir Reader.

She credited her teachers for guiding them through online mode during COVID.

A differently abled girl from Awantipora area has secured 450 marks out of 500 in 10th examination on Wednesday.

Tahziba Hilal Tramboo, daughter of Hilal Ahmad Tramboo, resident of Awantipora, who is a differently abled student suffering lack of eyesight, secured 450 marks in 10th examination.

She said that read from video lessons and from the computer screen using the talk back option.

” I had already done a course in braille and learnt computers so I don’t find it a lot of difficulty,” she told Kashmir Reader.

She also said that with hard work and dedication a person can turn impossible things to possible.

She appreciated the support of her school teachers for the success and thanked her parents for supporting her.

