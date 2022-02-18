Grenade thrown at CRPF in Shopian

23 grenades recovered in Baramulla: Police
Srinagar: Militants on Thursday made an abortive bid on CRPF in Shopian while government forces recovered 23 grenades in Baramulla district, officials said.
A senior police officer said militants lobbed a grenade at CRPF vehicle near Keegam area of Shopian. However, it missed the target and exploded on the roadside. In this incident there was no loss of life or injury reported.
Soon the whole area was cordoned off to nab the attackers.
Meanwhile, joint parties of Police, Army 46 RR and 2nd battalion SSB during a cordon-and-search- operation in village Zandfaran Sheeri found 11 hand grenades, 11 UBGL grenades and 1 crude grenade from a hideout in a Nalla.
“A case under sections of Indian Arms Act has been registered in Police Station Sheeri and investigation set in motion,” the police officer said.