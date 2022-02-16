Those protesting should file objections with delimitation panel

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday suggested that those protesting against the delimitation panel draft report should file objections.
Replying to a query about protests and filing of objections by associate members over a draft proposal of the Delimitation Commission that was set up to redraw the assembly seats of the Union Territory, he said India is a democratic country where everyone is free to speak.
“The Election Commission is a constitutional body and the Delimitation Commission works in accordance with the delimitation act enacted by Parliament. We have a democracy and a Constitution which gives everyone the freedom to speak,” he said.
Sinha said that if the associate members have any objection, they should file it before the commission.
“The report will be out in public domain and if an ordinary person feels that there is a mistake, he should also raise his objection. This is the beauty of our democracy,” he said. PTI