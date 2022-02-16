No Covid deaths, 314 cases in J&K

Shopian, Poonch witness zero cases

Srinagar: No Covid death was reported on the second straight day with 314 daily Covid cases in Jammu and Kashmir.

An official bulletin said that 188 cases were detected in Jammu and 126 in Kashmir, taking the total positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 451330. On the same day, Shopian and Poonch saw no fresh Covid case.

Moreover, 937 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 445 from Jammu and492 from Kashmir.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 63 cases, Baramulla reported 10 cases, Budgam reported 22 cases, Pulwama reported 03 cases, Kupwara reported 13 cases, Anantnag reported 05 cases, Bandipora reported 01 case, Ganderbal reported 06 cases, Kulgam reported 03 cases while as Shopian reported no fresh cases.

Similarly, Jammu reported 67 cases, Reasi reported 01case for today, Udhampur reported 14 cases, Rajouri reported 09 cases, Doda reported 52 cases, Kathua reported 20 cases, Samba reported 09 cases, Poonch reported no case, Kishtwar reported 06 cases while as Ramban reported 10 fresh cases.

Moreover, the bulletin also highlights that against the availability of 5038 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 136(2.69%) are occupied.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach the national helpline by dialling 1075.

On Covid vaccination, the bulletin informs that 44,564doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to2,12,01,562, it said.

