NIT Srinagar to resume offline classes from Feb 21

All arrangements reviewed, students to strictly adhere CAB on campus: Director

Srinagar: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar is all set to resume offline classes for postgraduate courses and B.Tech 8th-semester students of all branches from February 21 onward.

Dean Academic Affairs, Prof. Najeeb-ud-din said in a recently held meeting under the chairmanship of Director NIT Srinagar and other officials. It was decided to resume the academic activities of PG courses and B.Tech 8th semester of all branches from 21st February onward.

“The decision regarding resumption of academic activities of other semesters will be taken later, in view of prevailing Covid19 situation,” he said adding that Ph.D. research scholars of the Institute were already working in offline mode.

Prof Najeeb-ud-din further said all students who are reporting on 21st February to the college campus for attending offline classes are mandated to bring a vaccination certificate and negative RTPCR report along with them.

In his message, Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal said all arrangements have been finalized in view of the resumption of offline classes from next week.

“The academic activities of other semesters will be resumed in a phased manner. We ensure that all COVID19 precautionary measures should be adhered to so that there will be no risk of spreading infection at the campus,” he said.

Prof. Sehgal said wearing 3-ply reusable or disposable masks will be mandatory for all students entering the campus. Classrooms, hostel surroundings are being sanitized in view of the resumption of classes, he said.

Registrar NIT, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari said classes would resume with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols. All stakeholders would be expected to wear masks, maintain physical distancing, use hand sanitizers, and others, he said.

Prof. Bukhari said in order to ensure the safety of students on the campus, all safety protocols and measures are mentioned, rest students would be called to campus in a phased manner.

