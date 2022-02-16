NIA carries out searches at 3 places in Kashmir

Srinagar: National Investigation Agency (NIA) Wednesday carried out searches at multiple locations in Kashmir in a case pertaining to ‘radicalising, motivating and recruiting youth of J&K by LeT.’

As per a statement spokesman said that today NIA in coordination with Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF carried out searches at three locations across Kashmir in NIA case under number RC-32/2021/NIA/DLI.

“This case pertains to radicalising, motivating and recruiting of youth of J&K to effect violent activities in J&K and rest of India by Sajjad Gul, Salim Rehmani @ Abu Saad and Saifullah Sajid Jutt, Commanders of LeT/TRF. Four persons have been arrested in the instant case so far.”

“During the searches conducted today incriminating materials and digital devices have been seized. Further Investigation in the case continues,” NIA statement added—(KNO)

