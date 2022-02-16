Forest employees injured while dousing fire in Khonmoh forests

PAMPORE: Many employees of forest department were injured while dousing the fire in forests of Khonmoh area of forest division Awantipora, officials said on Tuesday.

The officials told Kashmir Reader that a massive forest fire erupted in Brimjinar and Narran area of Khonmoh block.

The officials said that a massive fire erupted on Sunday at around 7pm.

” The employees rushed to the site and started dousing the fire. After hard efforts, the situation was brought under control and the fire was doused completely at around 10 Pm,” they said.

They added that unfortunately, the fire again reemerged in the said area on Monday at around 6 Am.

” The concerned territorial staff along with the Joint Control Room Pampore, Wildlife Department and Forest Protection Department swung into action and doused the fire at around 12 Pm. Many employees got injured by the stone rolling because of the sharp steapness of the said area,” they added.

“We are thankful to Block Forest Officer Javaid Ahmad Mir, incharge RC Ilyas Ul Rasool Lone and incharge Khonmoh units Bashir Ahmad Pandit for managing as well as controlling the things in no time,” officials said.

Division Forest Officer (DFO) Awantipora, Mehraj Ud Din told Kashmir Reader that a joint team of forest employees and wildlife protection force rushed to the spot as soon as information about the incident was received.

” The team did a commendable job and for which they are appreciated,” he said, adding that dousing fire without water is challenging and at times risky.

“Some of our employees sustained injuries in the firefight but they saved the green gold from damage,” he said.

