DC Srinagar asks officers to ensure accurate, up-to-date revenue record entries in Land Passbooks

SRINAGAR: In connection with initiative launched by the J&K Government, to issue land passbooks to the lawful land owners, a Technical Session was held for the orientation of Revenue Officers at Meeting Hall of the DC Office Complex here today under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz Asad.

The Technical session was attended by Sub Divisional Magistrate east, Owais Mushtaq, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Raies Ahmad, all Tehsildars of the District and other concerned.

On the occasion, a live Tehsil wise demonstration was held to give technical knowhow to the Tehsildars with the online system.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC asked all the Tehsildars to ensure that information regarding the user friendly and robust system is spread among the public.

The DC said it is a landmark initiative taken by the J&K Government to provide Land Passbooks to the lawful land owners to further improve the service delivery, enhance transparency and accountability in the Revenue System.

He said in Srinagar, Channapora Tehsil has been chosen as a pilot Tehsil under which 58000 owners of the Land shall be provided Land Pass books. He asked all the Tehsildars to submit details about the number of Land owners in each Tehsil and simultaneously ensure the updation of all the Revenue records including Jamabandies, Girdawaries, Shajra Kat etc are done before issuing Land Passbooks.

The DC also asked officers to ensure accurate and up-to-date Revenue record entries in the Land Passbooks being issued to the land owners.

The DC said Under the Digital India Land Record Modernization Programme (DILRMP), the Revenue Department has scanned voluminous Revenue records and placed them in the public domain under the ‘Apni Zameen Apni Nigrani’ for people’s scrutiny.

The DC said the first-of-its-kind trilingual land passbook being issued to the legal owners of land have been written in Urdu, English and Hindi languages as a measure to further improve service delivery, enhance transparency and accountability to fill the information vacuum and promote people’s ease of access to the revenue record.

With regard to removal of encroachments, the DC directed the Tehsildars to strengthen intelligence bases and activate official machinery for identification and timely removal of encroachments in the district. He urged them to work with added zeal and dedication to ensure a transparent, prompt and efficient system for delivery of Revenue services to the public.

