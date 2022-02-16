College campuses back to life with students

Srinagar: Months of online mode education was back to offline mode on Tuesday, when many Government Degree Colleges (GDCs) resumed classwork for students of undergraduate and integrated courses in Jammu and Kashmir.

This has brought a sense among people that life is getting back to normal, after remaining buried for months under restrictions imposed for preventing the spread of COVID-19. There would soon be another lease of life when the schools will reopen, most likely on February 28, in Kashmir.

“It was after a long time to See the college, its environs, and friends. It brings up energy. And I feel happy,” Abdul Muheet, a BSc First year student at SP college.

“I have been longing for this time. And Thank God, it Finally came,” he added.

“I felt like we have to live life again,” said Ali Muhammad, a 65-year-old, whose son was one of the scores who went to colleges today.

There was cheer among the students, too. The presence of students brought colour to the streets. College campuses came to life, but with complete adherence to COVID-19 SoPs and other government guidelines. Students sat separately in classrooms or laboratories to ensure physical distancing between them.

For secondary school students, children in age group of 15-17 must carry vaccination certificate with them. For any symptomatic student, immediate testing would be done to contain any possibility of spread of the virus.

“The colleges opened earlier as well, but this time we get a feeling that they will open for longer time,” Ali said.

A sharp decline in COVID-19 cases has led to the re-opening of educational institutions in Kashmir. On Monday, 245 Covid positive cases with no Covid related death were reported. An official bulletin said that 160 cases were detected in Jammu division and 85 in Kashmir division. This is the lowest tally since the omicron driven Covid wave began in JK.

The government has already eased other restrictions, with the weekly lockdown now

Misbah samad, a Women’s college student, believes the arrival of spring has begun on a very positive note.

She said that college does Catharsis to her which she learnt being at home for two years.

“These two years have taught an important lesson in life. College besides formal education is important to my formal education,” she said.

