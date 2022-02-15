Women police squads, 24X7 helpline launched in Srinagar

Srinagar: Police on Monday deployed two women police squads at two locations in Srinagar, in areas near coaching centres and the university, to prevent stalking, harassment, and any attack on girls. The move has come days after the acid attack on a 24-year-old girl in Srinagar.

SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal told Kashmir Reader that the policewomen will be deployed at Hyderpora and outside Kashmir University. One squad comprises a group of five policewomen who would be patrolling the area.

“If any girl faces any sort of harassment, she can quickly reach out to them, and action will be taken. A dedicated Women’s Helpline, 9596770601, can also be used in case the cops are not around. They will reach them immediately,” he said.

He added that the helpline has already received complaints through the phone on the first day, and action has been taken. He said that this will act as a deterrent for sure. “This squad will work in close coordination with PCR vans, jurisdictional police stations and Women’s Police Station, Rambagh,” he said.

“This is on pilot basis, but as soon as we get good results, it will be extended elsewhere,” the SSP said.

DIG CKR, Sujit Kumar, SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal and other senior officers of district police were also present at the launch of the helpline and women police squads on Monday.

“These squads will also be directly in touch with administrators of the educational institutions/coaching centres for immediate action in case of any emergent requirement,” Balwal said.

Inspector Khalida Parveen of Srinagar Women Police has been made overall in charge of these two squads.

“Crime against women will not be tolerated at all and both preventive & corrective measures in this regard will be vigorously implemented,” the SSP told reporters.

The National Crime Records Bureau in its latest report has said that J&K has seen over 10 percent increase in crimes against women in 2020.

“There were 3,069 cases in 2019 and 3,414 (including nine in Ladakh) in 2020,” the report said.

