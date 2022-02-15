J&K Yateem Foundation constructs house for shelterless widow in Uri

By on No Comment

Srinagar: In an initiative to provide shelter to shelterless poor & needy, J & K Yateem Foundation (JKYF) Baramulla Unit constructed a house for shelterless widow at Sultan Deki area in North Kashmir’s Uri in Baramulla district.

An official of JK Yateem Foundation  said the widow headed family with two grown up daughter and son, was residing in a miserable condition under a temporary tin shed.

The family has heaved a sigh of relief after having proper house to live in with safety, privacy and comfort. So for an amount of Rs 2.40 lakh  was expended on the construction of the house in the ist phase.

Chairman JKYF Mohammad Rafiq Lone while while commending the district unit  urged upon all the concerned volunteers to expedite the construction work on other such projects  and work for the underprivileged sections of our society irrespective of their caste , colour,creed and religious affiliation.

J&K Yateem Foundation constructs house for shelterless widow in Uri added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.