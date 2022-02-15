J&K Yateem Foundation constructs house for shelterless widow in Uri

Srinagar: In an initiative to provide shelter to shelterless poor & needy, J & K Yateem Foundation (JKYF) Baramulla Unit constructed a house for shelterless widow at Sultan Deki area in North Kashmir’s Uri in Baramulla district.

An official of JK Yateem Foundation said the widow headed family with two grown up daughter and son, was residing in a miserable condition under a temporary tin shed.

The family has heaved a sigh of relief after having proper house to live in with safety, privacy and comfort. So for an amount of Rs 2.40 lakh was expended on the construction of the house in the ist phase.

Chairman JKYF Mohammad Rafiq Lone while while commending the district unit urged upon all the concerned volunteers to expedite the construction work on other such projects and work for the underprivileged sections of our society irrespective of their caste , colour,creed and religious affiliation.

