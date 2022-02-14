Six Officers Promoted To Various Scales Of IAS

Srinagar,: Government on Monday ordered promotion of six IAS officers to various scales of Indian Administrative Service.

According to an order,, two officers—Sheetal Nanda and Saugat Biswas—have been promoted to the Super Time Scale of IAS (Level 14 of Pay matrix) with effect from 1 January 2022.

The officers shall undergo Mid Career Phase-IV training as an when deputed by Government of India and have to pass the departmental examination within one year, as applicable, the order reads further.

Consequently, Sheetal Nanda shall be designated as Commissioner/ Secretary to the Government, it reads.

Three officers— Sushma Chauhan, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary and Sarmad Hafeez—have been promoted to the Selection Grade of IAS (Level 13 of Pay matrix) with effect from 1 January 2022.

Consequently, these officers shall be designated as Secretary to the Government.

Also, Faz Lul Haseeb (IAS) has been promoted to the Senior Time Scale of IAS (Level 11 of Pay matrix) with effect from 1 January 2022. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print