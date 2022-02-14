CBK issues advisory, asks parents of Class 10 students to stay alert regarding fake calls

Srinagar,: Crime Branch Kashmir (CBK) on Monday issued an advisory, asking parents and guardians of students, who have appeared in Class 10th Annual regular Examination-2021 to remain alert with regard to fake calls from unknown persons.

A statement issued reads that “If someone received fake call claiming to be School Board Officials etc and offers to help students for clearing exams, they must immediately inform Crime Branch Kashmir through JK-eCop Mobile App or by Email: [email protected] or visit Crime Branch Kashmir personally (whichever is convenient)”—

