Shopian streets still hemmed in by accumulated snow

Official says people have created problem for themselves by not installing snow-stoppers on roofs

Shopian: It has been 40 days since it last snowed in Shopian, but municipal authorities are yet to remove snow from several streets in the town. The indifference of the authorities has resulted in traffic jams on many roads, as streets that were being used to bypass the Gol Chowk, Jamia Masjid and Four-Way road are hemmed in by snow.

Locals said that scores of households are not able to use their cars which are stuck in their home courtyards because of mounds of snow of accumulated on the streets. “Either in medical emergency or in normal times, we aren’t able to use our cars,” Shabir Ahmad, a resident of Shopian town, said.

A resident of Jan-Mohalla locality said that commuters were using the locality roads to avoid the traffic jams on the main roads, but the accumulated snow has made it difficult to do so.

Similar problems are being faced by people in Tak Mohala locality of the town.

Locals complained that they are paying each and every tax to the municipality but the authorities remain unmoved by the problems faced by the people in the town.

An official of the Municipal Committee Shopian told Kashmir Reader that the municipality did clear the snow but when there was a rise in temperature, the frozen snow from rooftops started falling onto streets and roads.

“There is a government order to install snow stoppers on rooftops but when the order isn’t implemented by locals, it has resulted in creating problems for themselves,” the official said, adding that the department will soon carry out a drive to remove that snow as well.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print