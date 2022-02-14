Police arrests 4 drug peddlers in south Kashmir along with huge quantity of nortoics

Srinagar: Police in a series of actions have arrested four drug peddlers in South Kashmir and recovered huge quantities of contraband substances from their possession.

In Anantnag, Police Station Bijbehara received specific information through reliable sources that two persons namely Sameer Ahmad Dar @John Dar son of Ab Gani Dar resident of Gund Baba Khalil Naina and Mohd Ashraf Sofi son of Mohd Ismail Sofi resident of Kanderpora Guree have indulged in drug peddling and hoarded huge quantity of narcotic substances at their residential houses.

On receipt of this information, Police parties of PS Bijbehara along with concerned Executive Magistrates raided the specific locations. During search, officers were able to recover 11Kgs of Charas Powder & 62.5Kgs of Fukki respectively from their residential houses. They along with one more drug peddler identified as Mohd Younis Sofi son of Ab Rashid Sofi resident of Kanderpora Guree have been arrested and shifted to police station.

Similarly in Pulwama, a police party of PS Kakapora at a checkpoint established at Naman Kakapora arrested a drug peddler identified as Khursheed Ahmad Rather @Adnan son of Shabir Ahmad resident of Kralpora Chadoora A/P Naman Kakapora. During his personal search, 145 grams of Charas was recovered from his possession. He has been shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law stands registered at respective police stations and further investigation have been initiated.

Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace.

