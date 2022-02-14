Dastgeer Sahib shrine theft: Police bust gang of 5 thieves in Srinagar

Srinagar: Police solved theft case of Dastgeer Sahib Shrine by arresting main accused involved in the crime.

Also, three more persons involved in separate burglaries in Srinagar were arrested.

“Stolen money from said shrine and other stolen properties worth lakhs have been recovered,” it said.

On the night of February 9, thieves had broken the lock of donation box at the revered shrine in downtown Srinagar. Subsequently, a case was filed in police station Khanyar

During the course of investigation, police said with modern techniques, they zeroed in on one suspect identified as Tahir Ahmad Mir @90 resident of Harden Kupwara.

Accordingly, two special teams led by SDPO Khanyar Mohd Yasser Parrey were constituted to nab the culprit. “After strenuous efforts the special teams were able to arrest the said accused person from Lolab area of Kupwara on February 13,” said a police spokesperson.

In the process of questioning, police said the accused was shown technical evidence prompting him to accept his involvement in the theft along with his accomplice. The second accused was identified as Jaffar Ahmad Mir and subsequently he was also arrested, the police official added.

“On their instance, the stolen cash from the donation box amounting to Rs 8090 was recovered so far,” it said.

During the course of investigation, the duo disclosed their involvement along with three more persons in separate thefts in the City.

The trio was arrested as well and jewellery items worth lakhs have been recovered from their possession, it said.

Police said that investigation is underway and more arrested are expected.

