Work on new health centre in Magam village ‘languishing’ since 2018

BUDGAM: Incomplete construction work of the New Type Primary Health Centre (NTPHC) at Mazhama village in Magam Tehsil of Budgam district has left patients in the village and nearby areas struggling for healthcare, as the old sub centre of the health department here does not have proper facilities.

Locals from the village said that due to lack of facilities at the sub centre, patients are facing problems on a daily basis. Ghulam Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Mazhama village, told Kashmir Reader that the government assured to build a New Type Primary Health Centre for the village and construction work on it was started in the year 2016.

“The construction work was going on for two years but in 2018, it was suddenly stopped. After that there has been no work on the health centre,” Sheikh said.

Aqib Ahmad, another local resident, told Kashmir Reader that most patients do not prefer to visit the sub centre as there are hardly any facilities. “The building of the sub centre has also got damaged, which is another problem, for the staff as well as the patients,” Ahmad said.

He added that people in 6 other nearby villages have been left disappointed by the delay in building the NTPHC. “Why has the government failed to complete the pending work? It is much needed for the welfare of people and will provide relief to so many patients,” he said.

Villagers from Mazahama village have requested Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Deputy Commissioner Budgam Shahbaz Mirza, and Director Health, Kashmir, to look into the matter and take necessary steps.

Block Medical Officer (BMO) Magam, Dr Tahir Sajjad, told Kashmir Reader that the new building has been listed as a languishing project. “When the funds will be released, the work will be started on immediate basis,” Dr Sajjad said.

