No Friday prayers at Jama Masjid Srinagar: Anjuman

Srinagar: Authorities did not allow Friday prayers at Srinagar’s Jama Masjid with Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid condemning the move.
“The Mimbar Wa Mihraab of the Jama Masjid, which used to reverberate with Qaal Allah W Qaala Rasool (SAW) continued to be silent which is extremely unfortunate and condemnable,” the Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar said in a statement.
It said that the administration continues to hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims which is “reprehensible” in every respect.

  

