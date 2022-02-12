No one can oppose India or Tricolour in J-K: LG

Jammu: Asserting that no one can oppose India or the Tricolour in Jammu and Kashmir, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said his administration, with the support of the Centre, is working to dismantle the terrorism eco-system in the Union Territory.

Addressing a press conference here, he also informed that educational institutions will be reopened within two weeks amid a decline in COVID-19 cases.

The LG announced an enhancement of relief from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh to the jawans from Jammu and Kashmir who laid down their lives in the service of the nation outside the UT.

Sinha said those who attempt to harm the country’s interests will be dealt with strictly.

“In J&K, there is no place for opposition against India or the national flag now. Anyone who tries to raise an objection will be dealt with strictly as per the Constitution,” he said.

He said there has been a remarkable decline in militant activities and efforts are on to provide a conducive atmosphere to the people of the Union Territory.

“Over the past two-and-a-half months, the campaign against militancy saw many a foreign militants being killed. I have told many times that it is an ecosystem. Militants are killing innocent or hurling a grenade at the behest of someone who is providing logistic support and misleading and motivating them.

“Operations against militants are ongoing, attempts are also being made to further bring down terror recruitment and provide jobs to the youth. We are working to destroy the whole eco-system of terrorism, the Lt Governor said.

He said a system was put in place to ensure not a single penny from the coffers of Jammu and Kashmir or the Centre goes to a person linked with militancy. We are working on it and have a lot of success in this regard. If there is still some leakage, the work is on to cover that and we will be successful in it.

Sinha said the goal is to provide a peaceful atmosphere to the people like in other parts of the country where people live peacefully.

“The day people here start living like their counterparts in Haryana and Bhubaneswar, the goal will be achieved…the goal is big but we are moving forward in that direction. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are monitoring the situation and reviewing it on a monthly basis, he said.

Comparing the prevailing situation with the past, the Lt Governor said, “There is a magical change in Jammu and Kashmir. Stone pelting has become history and shopkeepers are no longer forced to close their shops under fear. Shopkeepers are telling me that they have not witnessed such golden days. The progress is good and we will achieve our goal.”

Referring to his latest review of the COVID-19 situation on Friday, he said all schools and colleges will reopen within the next two weeks.

“Time has come for the opening of schools and colleges…. We are opening classes from 9 to 12 from Monday, and the rest of the classes from next week (February 21). All the schools and colleges will become functional (within two weeks), he said.

Sinha said his administration would work with all stakeholders to make up for the learning losses due to the pandemic to ensure that children have a better future.

He said he had empowered the deputy commissioners, educational department and divisional commissioners of both the regions to take a decision on this.

Paying rich tributes to the seven army personnel who recently lost their lives in an avalanche during patrolling in Arunachal Pradesh, he said some of the soldiers belonged to Jammu and Kashmir and their mortal remains have been brought to their hometowns for the last rites.

“Jammu and Kashmir jawans who achieve martyrdom outside the Union Territory used to get Rs 4 or 5 lakh. We have now decided to enhance the relief to Rs 25 lakh, he said, adding he had received representation from different quarters for enhancement of the relief.

“The file was in process and was supposed to take a few more days. I directed the chief secretary to begin providing Rs 25 lakh relief with the two soldiers whose bodies reached here from Arunachal Pradesh, he said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print