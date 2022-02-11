7 Covid deaths but daily Covid cases decline

Srinagar: Seven Covid deaths were reported while daily Covid positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir declined further with 547 cases reported on Thursday.

An official bulletin said four deaths were reported in Jammu and three in Kashmir. On the same day, Kashmir saw only 240 cases, the lowest daily count so far this year. Jammu, however, saw 307 cases, taking the total positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 449333.

Moreover, 2258 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 662 from Jammu Division and1596 from Kashmir Division.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 103 cases, Baramulla reported 16 cases, Budgam reported 22 cases, Pulwama reported 17 cases, Kupwara reported 28cases, Anantnag reported 11 cases, Bandipora reported 15cases, Ganderbal reported 19 cases, Kulgam reported 08 cases while as Shopian reported 01 fresh case for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 176 cases, Reasi reported 03 cases for today, Udhampur reported 13 cases, Rajouri reported 09 cases, Doda reported 22 cases, Kathua reported 17cases,Samba reported 12cases,Poonch reported 0 4 cases, Kishtwar reported 12 cases while as Ramban reported 39 fresh cases for today.

Moreover, the bulletin also highlights that against the availability of 5038 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 240(4.76%) are occupied.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 52,941 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,09,83,824, it added.

The bulletin informed that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104. In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

