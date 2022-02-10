Minor dies in road accident 

AWANTIPORA,:A minor girl was killed in road accident on the Srinagar-Jammu highway near Awantipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district today afternoon, Officials said .

The accident took place on the Srinagar-Jammu highway at Charsoo area of Awantipora, in which one Wagnor beaing registration number JK18B-6101 turned turtle from the road, resulting one minor child namely Tobia Rani daughter of Abdul Majid Shiekh, resident of Soura Srinagar got critically injured. The injured child was shifted to PHC Awantipora for treatment, where doctors declared her brought dead, he said.

Police Awantipora registered a case in this regard.

