Doctors ‘on verge of mental breakdown’ due to BMO’s ‘gross abuse of powers’

Srinagar: More than a dozen doctors serving at a medical block in the remote area of Tangdhar, Karnah, have stood up against their immediate administrator for his “gross abuse of powers”.

The doctors, 13 in number, have written to the Chief Medical Officer Kupwara about abuse of authority and powers by the Block Medical Officer (BMO). The doctors in their complaint letter, a copy of which is with Kashmir Reader, have written, “We are very often blackmailed with penning down of negative remarks on our service books and Annual Progress Reports. Our salaries are often delayed and sometimes even withheld on different pretexts. Our Block Medical Officer doesn’t acknowledge any sort of compensatory off for extra duty.”

It further says, “Such irrational attitude towards all employees especially towards doctors makes our lives miserable in this already over-burdened environment. We are at the verge of mental breakdown. Doctors often try ways to move out of the block via attachments, deputations. Those who succeed feel lucky while we continue to suffer. We don’t request more salary or undue transfers but what we demand is respectful and humane working conditions.”

The doctors have also stated that they cannot continue duties under such leadership and in such circumstances, as employees are in depression and have even attempted suicide in the past or have left their job.

“Further aggravating the situation may lead to law & order problems,” the letter added.

Chief Medical Officer Kupwara, Dr Bashir Ahmad, told Kashmir Reader that all the versions have been taken, and a report sent to the Director, Health, for action. He chose not to share the contents of the report.

The block is designated as a difficult area because of its geographical location and harsh working conditions. The medical staff in the block are working at half the total strength, the doctors said in their letter.

