‘Decision on reopening of schools to be taken shortly’

Srinagar: Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, on Wednesday stressed the need for strict compliance to Covid Appropriate Behavior, underlining that efforts should be made to bring down the virus cases to zero.

“From last few days, if you see, there has been a significant decrease in Covid-19 cases. For this, I would like to thank people of Srinagar and media that there was complete compliance with the Covid-19 Appropriate Behavior (CAB), If we see, people are wearing masks,” he said talking to reporters here, adding, “If you see, in third wave there was expectations that there would be four thousand cases per day and all these predictions were proved wrong by the people of Srinagar. Our highest single day spike was 1700 and from there on cases started to decline and now you see the cases are around hundred.

He said effort by all should be to bring the cases to zero. “To overcome the covid-19, there is need to continue with the CAB. There is no room for complacency,” he said

“There is no room for celebrations. At no point, we can say that the cases are now declining and that we will do away with mask wearing. In fact we have to strictly follow CAB as there are around 6000 active cases in Srinagar alone.”

Regarding the schools, he said, the State Executive Committee will soon take a decision. “As such I would like to request the eligible students and their parents that vaccination in 15-18 group must be done so that we can open the schools with more surety.”

As regards the acid attack, he said that the drive to regulate the sale of the substance will continue.

“On Tuesday, 13 premises were sealed (for selling the acid illegally).” GNS

