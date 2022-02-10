Daily Covid cases decline further with 5.36% bed occupancy in J&K

Srinagar: Daily Covid cases declined further in Jammu and Kashmir with 681 new positive cases reported on Wednesday.
The cases include 359 in Jammu division and 322 in Kashmir division, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 448786, an official bulletin said.
On the same day, four Covid deaths were reported from Kashmir.
Moreover, 2805 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 786 from Jammu Division and2019 from Kashmir Division, it said.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 139 cases, Baramulla reported 39 cases, Budgam reported 39 cases, Pulwama reported 10 cases, Kupwara reported 30cases, Anantnag reported 16cases, Bandipora reported 10 cases, Ganderbal reported 20 cases, Kulgam reported 11 cases while as Shopian reported 08 fresh cases for today.
Similarly, Jammu reported 184 cases, Reasi reported 01 case for today, Udhampur reported 15 cases, Rajouri reported 12 cases, Doda reported 80 cases, Kathua reported 36 cases, Samba reported 08 cases, Poonch reported 09 cases, Kishtwar reported 05 cases while as Ramban reported 09 fresh cases for today.
Moreover, the bulletin also highlights that against the availability of 5038 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 270 (5.36%) are occupied.
On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 47,705doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,09,23,625.