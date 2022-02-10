Charge-sheet to be filed in acid attack case in 4-5 days: SSP Srinagar

Srinagar: Senior superintendent of Police Srinagar Rakesh Balwal on Wednesday said that the charge-sheet in recent acid attack on a 24-year-old woman here would be filed in the next four to five days.
“In next four to five days, we will be filling the charge sheet. We will ensure that strongest sections applicable to the case are applied,” SSP Srinagar told reporters here.
s“Thereafter we want from the prosecution side, there is a speedy conclusion,” he said.
On February 1, according to police, a man threw acid on a 24-year-old woman after she rejected his marriage proposal. He was accompanied by another person who has also been arrested alongside with the shopkeeper who sold the acid.
The SSP also said that police are expediting the fight against narcotics. “We have issued helpline numbers and people can contact us wherever they see any such activity,” he said. (GNS)