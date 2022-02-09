Pampore girl shines: 4th position, 99.2% marks

PAMPORE: A girl from saffron town Pampore has secured the fourth-highest marks in Class 12 exams: 99.2 percent.

Aiman Amin, daughter of Mohammad Amin Bhat, a resident of Khankahbagh area of Pampore, has bagged 4th position in J&K in the results declared on Tuesday evening.

Aiman Amin is a student of Muslim Educational Institute Pampore and has scored 99.2% marks (496) in the Class 12 exams conducted by the J&K Board of School Education.

Aiman has made her parents proud just like her two elder sisters who secured top ranks in their 12th class examinations.

Talking to Kashmir Reader, Aiman Amin said that she is very happy to find a place among the merit holders.

“For my success I thank Allah for blessing me, I thank my teachers for guiding me, and my parents, sisters and uncle who helped me in my studies,” she said.

Aiman believes that the key to success lies in hard work.

“I worked very hard for this examination,” she said.

Aiman, a medical student, appeared in 12th Class examinations from MEI Pampore. Both her parents are government school teachers.

Her elder sister, Bushra Amin, had topped class 12th examinations in 2016-17 by securing 97 percent and her other elder sister, Mizba Amin, had also secured 4th position in class 12th examinations in 2018.

Mohammed Aiman Bhat told Kashmir Reader that he is proud of his three daughters. “They worked hard and their hard work bore fruit,” he said.

Meanwhile, Management of Muslim Education Institute Pampore, teachers and other civil society members congratulated Aiman Amin for her brilliant performance in 12th Class examinations.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print