Seven injured in Rajouri accident

Rajouri: At least seven passengers travelling in a bus were injured after an ill-fated vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Ramban district on Tuesday.

The accident of bus bearing registration number JK02A-3187 took place at Thangrote in Teryath tehsil of Rajouri district.

Seven passengers were injured in the accident who include Jameet Singh, Sushma Devi,

Supria Devi, Jameer Singh, Sukhdev Singh, Shashi kumari and Kamal Singh.

Police said that all the injured have been shifted to Teryath hospital where they are undergoing treatment—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print