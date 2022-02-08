3 hybrid militants among 11 held as police bust two militant modules in Anantnag

Srinagar,:Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted two militant modules of Jaish-e-Muhammad in Anantnag by arresting 11 accused persons including three hybrid militants.

Police said that incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have been recovered from their possession.

A police spokesman in a statement said that based on credible inputs that JeM is planning to carry out attacks on Police/SF in Srigufwara/Bijbehara areas of Anantnag, multiple nakas/checkpoints were established at various locations.

Meanwhile, during checking at one of such checkpoints at Sakhras crossing Srigufwara, a bike rider with two pillion riders was intercepted, the said persons tried to flee but were apprehended tactfully by the alert police party.

“Upon their personal search two Pistols (Chinese) alongwith magazine and ammunition was recovered. During preliminary questioning they revealed their identity as Abbas Ahmad Khan, son of Nazir Ahmad Khan of Liver, Zahoor Ahmad Gowgujri, son of Abdul Rashid Gowgujri of Vidday and Hidayatullah Kutay, son of Abdul Razak Kutay of Liver Pahalgam.”

“They also disclosed that they are the associates of JeM and are in direct contact with Pak based handlers and at their behest they were going to attack Police/SF in Srigufwara area and then formally join a militant outfit KFF (an offshoot of JeM),” police said.

Upon their further disclosure, two more militant associates namely Shakir Ahmad Gowgojri, son of Fayaz Ahmad of Viday Srigufwara and Musharaf Amin Shah, son of Mohammad Amin of Katsoo Srigufwara were arrested.

Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were also recovered from their possession, police said, adding that in this regard, a case under FIR number 04/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered in PS Srigufwara and further investigation is in progress.

Similarly, Anantnag Police busted another militant module in Bijbehara area by arresting six militant associates of KFF (an offshoot of JeM) and recovered incriminating materials including ammunition from their possession.

Police identified them as Fayaz Ahmad Khan, son of Ghulam Hassan Khan of Liver Pahilgam, Muntazir Rashid Mir, son of Abdul Rashid of Yanner Pahalgam, Muhammad Arif Khan, son of Farooq Ahmad Khan of Mandar Gund Sakhras, Adil Ahmad Tarray, son of Ghulam Nabi Tarray of Hatigam, Zahid Ahmad Najar, son of Nazir Ahmad Najar of Liver Pahalgam and the sixth one is a juvenile (identity withheld).

In this regard, police said that a case has been registered under relevant sections of law in PS Bijbehara and further investigation into the matter is in progress—(KNO)

