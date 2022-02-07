PAGD to meet in Jammu to discuss delimitation panel second draft

Srinagar: The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration has convened a meeting of its constituent members in Jammu on 13 February to discuss several issues including Delimitation Commission’s second Draft report, sources said here on Sunday.

Sources said that PAGD meeting has been convened by its president and National Conference patron Dr Farooq Abdullah at Jammu, wherein Peoples Democratic Party president, Mehbooba Mufti, CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami and ANC senior vice-president Muzaffar Ahmad Shah will also be present.

The meeting has been called a day ahead when Parliament Members, who are part of the Delimitation Commission, are supposed to file their objections related to commission’s second draft report.

Sources said that the constituent members of the PAGD will discuss and deliberate upon Delimitation Commission’s second draft report, which has been out rightly rejected by Jammu and Kashmir political parties.

They said they will also discuss the issue of withdrawing of posts by the government, which were referred to JKPSC and JKSSB before October 31, 2019.

This will be the first meeting by the PAGD in Jammu after Delimitation Commission submitted its second draft report.

Sources also said that they will also constitute a team of members that will reach out to different opposition parties of India and also the representatives of the government to apprise them about the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

To mention, the Delimitation Commission on Friday sent a second draft report to five Parliament Members, who are part of the Commission, and asked them to submit their objections, if any, by February 14.

The Commission, in the second draft report, has proposed massive changes in Kashmir division with regard to redrawing of assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies. KNS

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print