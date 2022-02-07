Nawakadal blaze: One more injured succumbs, toll reaches two

Srinagar,:A 48-year-old man, who had sustained severe burn injuries in a fire incident on January 20, 2022 at Jamalata area of Nawakadal Srinagar, has succumbed to his injuries on Monday at SMHS hospital here, taking the toll of deaths to two.

Official sources said that Abdul Majeed Gujri, son of Ghulam Rasool Gujri, who was undergoing treatment at SMHS here since January 20, succumbed to his injuries today.

Majeed and two others had sustained severe burn injuries in a massive blaze at Jamalata area of Srinagar in which four houses were completely gutted and one lady had died of burn injuries as well. The incident took place on January 20, 2021.

However, after battling with life for 18 days, the injured man has succumbed to his injuries, descending the entire area in a pall of gloom yet again.

The injured as per the officials had a deep wound on upper head due to LPG cylinder explosion—(KNO)

