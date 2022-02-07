Govt lifts weekend lockdown in J&K

Night curfew to continue from 10 pm to 6 am
Srinagar: Authorities on Sunday decided to lift weekend lockdown after decline in Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir and also allowed coaching centres to take offline classes with 50 percent capacity subject to the condition that both staff as well students are fully vaccinated.
According to an order issued by the State Executive Committee, night curfew will remain in force in the entire J&K from 10 pm to 6 am with complete restriction on non-essential movement.
The order also stated that coaching centres from civil services, engineering and NEET etc. are permitted to adopt offline medium of teaching at 50 percent capacity subject to condition that both faculty members and students are fully vaccinated and ensure the following of SOPs and Covid Appropriate Behaviour.
It, however, stated that all educational institutions will continue to remain closed from offline mode of teaching and shall continue to take online classes.