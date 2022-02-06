Two militants killed in Srinagar encounter

Srinagar: Two militants were killed in a pre-dawn gunfight in Srinagar outskirts on Saturday, police said.
The duo was identified as Ikhlaq Ahmad Hajam son of Ab Ahad Hajam resident of Kujer Frisal Kulgam and Adil Nisar Dar son of Nisar Ahmad resident of Malangpora Pulwama. They were affiliated with LeT (TRF), said a police spokesperson in a handout.
According to police, police got specific input about presence of militants in Rangpora Zakura area of Srinagar and laid a cordon and search operation there
During the search operation, as the search party proceeded towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired indiscriminately upon the search party which retaliated leading to an encounter, it added.
According to police, slain Ikhlaq was active since June 2021 and Adil Nisar was active since August 2021. Both the killed militants were listed and were part of groups involved in several militancy incidents, it said.
Police said that the duo was instrumental in motivating the youth to join militancy and reviving the OGW network.
It said that Ikhlaq was the mastermind behind killing of policeman Ali Mohammad at Hasanpora Anantnag on January 29 and was involved in an IED blast on Qaimoh-Yaripora road last month.
