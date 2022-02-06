Those questioning Delimitation Commission’s report have some other motives: Jitendra Singh

Jammu: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Saturday said that those who are questioning the report of Delimitation Commission must have some other motives.

Talking to reporters at Jammu, he said that the BJP trusts the legitimacy and integrity of the Delimitation Commission which was constituted by the election commission of India.

“Commission follows certain laid down norms and parameters and there cannot be any deviation in the commission’s report. Anybody who questions its working or the criteria followed by them, either have not studied the parameters which guide its working or else they have some other motives,” Singh said.

Replying to a question, he said that since 1947 Pakistan could not reconcile to the fact that Jammu Kashmir is a part of India.

“Therefore, they are trying all the tricks like war and infiltrations but India is much more responsive and dynamic both as a nation and state not to be intimidated by all these new experiments being done by the hostile neighbour,” he said.

He said that India is well-equipped and Parliament of India in 1994 had unanimously passed that the only issue left unresolved with Pakistan is to retrieve the part of Jammu and Kashmir, which is under the illegal occupation of Pakistan.

—KNS

