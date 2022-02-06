7 JKAS Officers Transferred

Srinagar’ Government on Sunday ordered transfer of seven JKAS officers in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

According to an order by the government, Khalid Majeed, JKAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Home Department, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, School Education Department.

Rakesh Kumar, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bhaderwah, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Finance Department.

Dil Mir, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Ramsoo, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Ramsoo, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bhaderwah. “He shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Bhaderwah, till further orders,” the order reads.

Tabasum Shafat Kamili, JKAS, Joint Director, Tourism, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (Appeal-I), Srinagar, relieving Ms. Sammer Naik, JKAS of the additional charge of the post.

Pardeep Singh Chib, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Dudu, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Dudu, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department.

Shazia Koser, JKAS, Project Manager, IWMP, Poonch, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (Appeal-II), Jammu, relieving Ms. Shahnaz Akhter, JKAS, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Appeal-I, Jammu of the additional charge of the post.

Kamlesh Rani, JKAS, Deputy Director, Tribal Affairs, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department. (GNS)

