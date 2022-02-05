Two killed, as many injured in Udhampur accident

Jammu: Two persons were killed while two others sustained injuries in a road accident that took place at Thanda Paddar on highway near Udhampur.

Police, officials said that a vehicle turned turtle on highway and four persons travelling in it got injured.

They all were shifted to the hospital where two among them succumbed to their injuries and two others are undergoing treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Abhay (26) and Deevam (23) while injured include Harish (24) and Paras (25).

Both the injured have been referred to Government Medical College Jammu for specialised treatment—(KNO)

