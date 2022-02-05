Daily Covid graph declines further in J&K, 1,429 new cases, 3 deaths

Srinagar: Fresh Covid cases declined further to 1,429 on Friday, 607 in Jammu division and 822 in Kashmir division, but 3 more Covid patients died; 2 in Kashmir Division and 1 in Jammu Division, the daily official Covid bulletin reported.
Also, 4,057 more COVID-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, including 1,437 from Jammu Division and 2,620 from Kashmir Division, the bulletin informed.
According to the daily bulletin, there are currently 24,080 Active Positive cases in J&K, 6,851 in Jammu Division and 17,229 in Kashmir Division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 266 cases, Baramulla reported 108 cases, Budgam reported 86 cases, Pulwama reported 34 cases, Kupwara reported 55 cases, Anantnag reported 64 cases, Bandipora reported 47 cases, Ganderbal reported 45 cases, Kulgam reported 96 cases while Shopian reported 21 fresh cases.
Similarly, Jammu reported 228 cases, Reasi reported 23 cases, Udhampur reported 53 cases, Rajouri reported 12 cases, Doda reported 135 cases, Kathua reported 60 cases, Samba reported 4 cases, Poonch reported 19 cases, Kishtwar reported 47cases while Ramban reported 26 fresh cases.
Moreover, the bulletin highlighted that against the availability of 5,038 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 416 (8.25%) are occupied.
The bulletin informed that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104. In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102.