Police Arrests Journalist Fahad Shah

Srinagar: Police on Friday arrested journalist Fahad Shah for a case registered in Pulwama district of South Kashmir.

“It was reliably learnt by Pulwama Police that some Facebook users and portals have been uploading anti-national content including photographs, videos and posts with criminal intention to create fear among public and the content so uploaded can provoke the public to disturb law & order,” a police spokesman said in a statement “It was also learnt that these Facebook users are uploading such posts which tantamount to glorifying the (militant) activities and causing dent to the image of law enforcing agencies besides causing ill-will & disaffection against the country.”

He said as these activities by some of the Facebook users amounts to commission of cognizable offences by them, accordingly Pulwama Police while taking cognizance of the matter registered a case vide FIR No. 19/2022 under relevant sections of the law and initiated the investigation.

“During the course of investigation, one accused person identified as Fahad Shah was arrested. The accused is on police remand,” he said, adding, “The investigation into the matter is in progress.”

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print