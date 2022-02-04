J&K sees decline in Covid cases with 8.5% bed occupancy

Srinagar: Daily Covid tally continued to show decline on Thursday with Jammu and Kashmir reporting below 2000 cases for the first time since last month.

In the last month, the daily caseload saw a massive surge with an average cases ranging from 2000-4000 alongside fatalities caused by the virus. On Thursday, however, there was a dip in the cases with 1982 fresh cases of Covid detected in J&K, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 442462. This includes 1288 cases in Kashmir and 694 in Jammu. On the same day, seven Covid deaths including five in Jammu and two in Kashmir were reported.

Moreover, 5093 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 1554 from Jammu Division and 3539 from Kashmir Division, an official bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 413 cases, Baramulla reported 253 cases, Budgam reported 116 cases, Pulwama reported 44 cases, Kupwara reported 230 cases, Anantnag reported 71 cases, Bandipora reported 56 cases, Ganderbal reported 44 cases, Kulgam reported 47 cases while as Shopian reported 14 fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 310cases, Reasi reported 18 cases for today, Udhampur reported 74 cases, Rajouri reported 26 cases, Doda reported 76 cases, Kathua reported 62 cases, Samba reported 34 cases, Poonch reported 21case, Kishtwar reported 28 cases while as Ramban reported 45 fresh cases for today.

Moreover, the bulletin also highlights that against the availability of 5038 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 429(8.51%) are occupied.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 48836 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,06,29,082, it added.

