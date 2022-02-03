SMC Mayor hands his one-month salary to acid attack victim’s family

Srinagar: Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu on Wednesday visited the acid attack victim at SMHS Hospital and handed over his one-month’s salary to the victim’s family and assured them of his complete support and solidarity.
Mattu assured the victim’s family of full medical, legal and administrative support and also asked the team of doctors treating the victim to ensure that she receives the best possible medical care, a statement said.
He hailed police for setting up the SIT and arresting the culprits within 24 hours.
“This criminal, gruesome act needs to be condemned by each and every one at a social level as well. We should collectively ensure that those anti-social elements responsible for such heinous crimes are brought to book”, Mattu said.
He said that he is going to request the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha that the administration should fully facilitate and finance the specialized rehabilitation treatment of the girl at the best possible health facility in the country.
Srinagar: Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu on Wednesday visited the acid attack victim at SMHS Hospital and handed over his one-month’s salary to the victim’s family and assured them of his complete support and solidarity.