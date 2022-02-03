MMU demands stern punishment to accused involved in acid attack on girl

Srinagar: Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) Jammu Kashmir, headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has expressed grave concern over the deteriorating social situation in J&K, especially in the Valley.

“Our society as a whole is deteriorating at every level. Rising incidence of misbehaviour, rampant use of drug addiction, rising suicide rate, traumatic events of domestic violence, intolerance among children and youth, and promotion of waywardness are a matter of grave concern for every sensible and conscious citizen,” it said in a statement.

Terming the acid attack on Srinagar girl as extremely shameful and unfortunate, the MMU condemned the incident in strong words and demanded that those involved should be immediately brought to book and they should be severely punished.

The occurrence of such incidents in the Muslim-majority region, which is known as the Valley of Saints, calls for introspection for all, it said.

The amalgam urged the leaders of religious and educational institutions, scholars, preachers and imams, as well as members of civil society, conscious citizens to call on parents to keep an eye on children and strive for their better upbringing in order to ensure a peaceful social life and a dignified society, besides inculcating Islamic and moral values among the children so that such tragic incidents can be prevented.

The MMU underscored the need for a positive and constructive role at individual levels in bringing out a comprehensive social reform and in this regard, it has urged people to come forward to save Kashmiri society from various social problems.

In this regard, a representative meeting of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema will be convened soon in which social issues will be considered in detail and strategies will be formulated for their prevention, the statement said.

The organizations which are part of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema include Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid, Darul Uloom Raheemiyah , Jamaith Ahli Hadees , Mufti Azam’s Muslim Personal Law Board Anjuman-e-Shari’a Shiaan, Karwani Islami, Ittihadul Muslimeen, Darul Uloom Bilalia, Anjuman Tableegul Islam, Anjuman Himayaul Islam, Anjuman Nusratul Islam, Anjuman Mazharul Haq, Jamiat ul Aima Wa Ulema, Anjuman Imam Wa Mashaikh Kashmir, Darul Uloom Naqshbandia, Darul Uloom Rasheediya, Ahlul Bayt Foundation, Madrasa Kanz Ul Uloom, Pervaan-e-Wilayat, Auqaf Islamia, Muhammadi Trust, Anjuman Anwar ul Islam, Kaarvaan e Khatm e Naboowat and others.

