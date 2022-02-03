Intensify anti-militancy operation: IGP Kashmir to officers in Handwara

Srinagar: Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar on Wednesday reviewed the security situation and anti- militant operations and other crime works in north Kashmir’s Handwara.
In a statement, police said he chaired a joint security review meeting of senior officers of Police and CAPFs.
On the occasion, SSP Handwara Sandeep Gupta briefed the IGP about the prevailing security scenario, recent trend of infiltration, existing security grid, operational aspects and other measures being adopted to counter the challenges in the police district.
Kumar while interacting with the officers urged upon them to strengthen the general security grid and ensure great synergy and coordination among the agencies working on ground.
He also reiterated the need to adopt proactive measures to enhance the anti-militant grid by generating specific intelligence and intensify anti-militant operations in their areas and to take all proactive steps for maintaining peace and stability in the district.
He also emphasized upon the officers to keep strict vigil over the militant associates and take all necessary measures under law against them.
Moreover, the IGP Kashmir also expressed serious concern about the different modules of narco-militancy and directed the officers to ensure strict action against criminals involved in narco-militancy.
Srinagar: Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar on Wednesday reviewed the security situation and anti- militant operations and other crime works in north Kashmir’s Handwara.